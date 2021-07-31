Sabre (SABR) falls 1.83% to Close at $11.79 on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SABR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sabre Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SABR) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 1.83% decrease. Sabre opened at $11.79 before trading between $12.04 and $11.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sabre’s market cap fall to $3,766,474,653 on 4,448,613 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,777,907.

Sabre employs around 9950 people with a head office in Southlake, Texas.

About Sabre Corp

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

