Sabre - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A (SABRP) falls 1.32% on Moderate Volume December 10

Today, Sabre Corp - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A Inc’s (NASDAQ: SABRP) stock fell $1.57, accounting for a 1.32% decrease. Sabre - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A opened at $119.00 before trading between $117.36 and $116.98 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sabre - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A’s market cap fall to $2,827,753,977 on 1,523 shares -below their 30-day average of 40,350.

Visit Sabre Corp - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Sabre Corp - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sabre Corp - 6.50% PRF CONVERT 01/09/2023 USD 100 - Ser A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III