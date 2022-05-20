Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for May 20

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BRW) has already climbed $4.05 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.10, Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund has moved 98.78% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 0.99% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:24:36 est.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

The Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and applicable exemptive orders thereunder ("1940 Act"). It was organized as a Massachusetts business trust on December 2, 1987. As of June 5, 2020 the Trust's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share was $4.71. The Trust 's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. There is no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective. The investment objective is fundamental and may not be changed without a majority vote of the shareholders of the Trust.

