Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BRW) shares fell 0.44%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $4.55. After opening the day at $4.56, shares of Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $4.57 and $4.55. 192,111 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 318,269. Friday's activity brought Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $552,881,229.

Saba Capitalome & Opportunities Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

The Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and applicable exemptive orders thereunder ("1940 Act"). It was organized as a Massachusetts business trust on December 2, 1987. As of June 5, 2020 the Trust's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share was $4.71. The Trust 's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. There is no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective. The investment objective is fundamental and may not be changed without a majority vote of the shareholders of the Trust.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

