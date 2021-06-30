S&W Seed Co (SANW) gains 0.8430% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SANW - Market Data & News Trade

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) shares gained 0.8430% to end trading Tuesday at $3.59 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $3.61 and $3.46 throughout the day.

About S&W Seed Co

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural seed technology company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

