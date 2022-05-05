S & T, (STBA) Falls 2.98% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STBA - Market Data & News Trade

Today S & T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) is trading 2.98% down.

The latest price, as of 12:21:20 est, was $28.36. S & T, dropped $0.87 so far today.

36,282 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, S & T, has moved YTD 5.49%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About S & T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power.Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

To get more information on S & T Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: S & T Bancorp, Inc.'s Profile.

