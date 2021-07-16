Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) gains 4.03% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RYI - Market Data & News Trade

Ryerson Holding Corp. (NYSE: RYI) shares gained 4.03%, or $0.57 per share, to close Thursday at $14.70. After opening the day at $14.08, shares of Ryerson. fluctuated between $15.05 and $14.08. 191,967 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 139,072. Thursday's activity brought Ryerson.’s market cap to $565,576,532.

Ryerson. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Ryerson Holding Corp.

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

