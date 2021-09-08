RYB Education (RYB) falls 0.38% for September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RYB - Market Data & News Trade

RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 0.38%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.66. After opening the day at $2.53, shares of RYB Education fluctuated between $2.70 and $2.53. 102,199 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 26,710. Tuesday's activity brought RYB Education’s market cap to $54,894,965.

RYB Education is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

Founded on the core values of 'Care' and 'Responsibility,' 'Inspire' and 'Innovate,' RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built 'RYB' into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China'searly childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

