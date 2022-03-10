RYB Education (RYB) Drops 7.60% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RYB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) fell 7.60% Thursday.

As of 11:47:05 est, RYB Education sits at $0.88 and has fallen $0.0724 so far today.

RYB Education has moved 48.48% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 51.86% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

About RYB Education Inc - ADR

Founded on the core values of 'Care' and 'Responsibility,' 'Inspire' and 'Innovate,' RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built 'RYB' into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China'searly childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

