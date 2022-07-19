Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Gains 5.03% on July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RSI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A (NYSE: RSI) climbed 5.03% Tuesday.

As of 12:06:46 est, Rush Street Interactive is currently sitting at $5.66 and has moved $0.27 per share.

Rush Street Interactive has moved 21.77% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 67.45% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rush Street Interactive visit the company profile.

About Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

To get more information on Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles