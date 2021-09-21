Rush Street Interactive (RSI) falls 3.48% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RSI - Market Data & News Trade

Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A (NYSE: RSI) shares fell 3.48%, or $0.67 per share, to close Monday at $18.56. After opening the day at $18.29, shares of Rush Street Interactive fluctuated between $19.47 and $18.19. 2,948,791 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,383,080. Monday's activity brought Rush Street Interactive’s market cap to $3,778,164,470.

About Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

Visit Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Rush Street Interactive Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law