Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Drops 3.19% on May 10

Rush Enterprises Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has dropped $1.655 (3.19%) and sits at $50.19, as of 12:11:46 est on May 10.

56,698 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 0.56% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 9.80% over the last 30 days.

Rush Enterprises expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Rush Enterprises Inc - Class A

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

