RumbleON (RMBL) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for May 19

RumbleON Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) has already climbed $1.26 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $15.80, RumbleON has moved 7.98% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 0.32% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for RumbleON investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:15:39 est.

About RumbleON Inc - Class B

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

