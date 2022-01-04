RPM, (RPM) falls 2.62% on Strong Volume January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RPM - Market Data & News Trade

RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) shares fell 2.62%, or $2.65 per share, to close Monday at $98.35. After opening the day at $100.84, shares of RPM, fluctuated between $101.48 and $97.66. 494,423 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 422,016. Monday's activity brought RPM,’s market cap to $12,757,539,685.

RPM, is headquartered in Medina, Ohio, and employs more than 14600 people.

About RPM International, Inc.

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

