Royce Value (RVT) falls 0.42% in Light Trading on September 8

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE: RVT), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $18.88 Wednesday after losing $0.08 (0.42%) on volume of 137,534 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.96 to a low of $18.76 while Royce Value’s market cap now stands at $1,950,257,404.

About Royce Value Trust Inc

Royce Value Trust is the first small-cap closed-end fund, managed since its inception in 1986 by the same portfolio manager—a recognized pioneer of small-cap investing. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to small-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $3 billion) by investing in companies with high returns on invested capital or those with strong fundamentals and/or prospects trading at what Royce believes are attractive valuations

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

