Royce Micro-Cap (RMT) falls 1.06% for January 14

Today, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc Inc’s (NYSE: RMT) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 1.06% decrease. Royce Micro-Cap opened at $11.29 before trading between $11.33 and $11.03 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Royce Micro-Cap’s market cap fall to $484,000,973 on 160,268 shares -below their 30-day average of 160,374.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc

Royce Micro-Cap Trust is one of the only closed-end funds dedicated to investing in micro-cap stocks. Micro-cap stocks' market caps are less than the largest stock in the Russell Microcap® Index. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to micro-cap stocks by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and/or prospects selling at prices that Royce believes do not fully reflect these attributes

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

