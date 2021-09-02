Royce Global Value (RGT) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGT - Market Data & News Trade

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE: RGT) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.00. After opening the day at $16.07, shares of Royce Global Value fluctuated between $16.07 and $16.00. 636 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 13,265. Wednesday's activity brought Royce Global Value’s market cap to $168,055,520.

Royce Global Value is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Royce Global Value Trust Inc

Royce Global Value Trust is a closed-end fund dedicated to investing in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The fund has a core approach that offers wide exposure to both U.S. and non-U.S. small/mid-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion). The fund outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index, for the 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods ended 12/31/20.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

