Royalty Pharma (RPRX) falls 1.56% on Moderate Volume July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RPRX - Market Data & News Trade

Royalty Pharma plc - Class A (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares fell 1.56%, or $0.63 per share, to close Monday at $39.70. After opening the day at $40.21, shares of Royalty Pharma fluctuated between $40.44 and $39.55. 1,409,391 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,724,458. Monday's activity brought Royalty Pharma’s market cap to $15,596,434,810.

Royalty Pharma is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Royalty Pharma plc - Class A

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates.

Visit Royalty Pharma plc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Royalty Pharma plc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Royalty Pharma plc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer