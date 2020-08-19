Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Rises 1.14% for August 19

Market Summary Follow Royal Caribbean Group is a Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Last Price $ 61.09 Last Trade Aug/19 - 16:03 Change $ 0.69 Change Percent 1.14 % Open $ 60.21 Prev Close $ 60.40 High $ 64.15 low $ 60.04 52 Week High $ 135.32 52 Week Low $ 19.25 Market Cap 13,114,064,271 PE Ratio 1.46 Volume 10,438,580 Exchange NYE RCL - Market Data & News Trade

Among the biggest risers on the S&P 500 on Wednesday August 19 was Royal Caribbean Group ($RCL), popping some 1.14% to a price of $61.09 a share with some 10.42 million shares trading hands.

Starting the day trading at $60.21, Royal Caribbean Group reached an intraday high of $64.15 and hit intraday lows of $60.04. Shares gained $0.69 apiece by day’s end. Over the last 90 days, the stock’s average daily volume has been n/a of its 214.67 million share total float. Today’s action puts the stock’s 50-day SMA at $n/a and 200-day SMA at $n/a with a 52-week range of $19.25 to $135.32.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price.

Royal Caribbean Group has its corporate headquarters located in Miami, FL and employs 85,400 people. Its market cap has now risen to $13.11 billion after today’s trading, its P/E ratio is now n/a, its P/S n/a, P/B 1.46, and P/FCF n/a.

You can find a complete fundamental analysis of this stock at our For a complete fundamental analysis analysis of Royal Caribbean Group, check out Stock Valuation Analysis tool for RCL.

Still paying commissions on stock trades? Equities.com now offers $7.99/month unlimited trading and flat-fee options trading for $89.99/month! Get started today by https://www.equities.com/trading-start

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is the most visible stock index in the United States, but that doesn’t make it the best. In fact, the industry standard for market watchers and institutional investors in gauging portfolio performance is the S&P 500.

The DJIA relies on just 30 stocks as a sample of large- and mega-cap firms, dwarfed by the 500 contained in the S&P 500, and it also weights its returns using an outdated and flawed price-weighting method. The S&P 500’s weighting is based on market cap, making it a much better representation of actual market performance for large- and mega-cap stocks.

To get more information on Royal Caribbean Group and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: RCL’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets and emerging growth companies, be sure to visit Equities.com’s Newsdesk. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for our daily email newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any of our best stories.

All data provided by QuoteMedia and was accurate as of 4:30PM ET.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer