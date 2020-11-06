Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Dips 2.66% for November 06

Market Summary Follow Royal Caribbean Group is a Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Last Price $ 58.57 Last Trade Nov/06 - 16:03 Change $ -1.60 Change Percent -2.66 % Open $ 59.81 Prev Close $ 60.17 High $ 59.98 low $ 58.20 52 Week High $ 135.32 52 Week Low $ 19.25 Market Cap 13,139,484,743 PE Ratio 1.58 Volume 4,250,939 Exchange NYE RCL - Market Data & News Trade

Among the S&P 500’s biggest fallers on Friday November 06 was Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). The stock experienced a 2.66% decline to $58.57 with 4.22 million shares changing hands.

Royal Caribbean Group started at an opening price of 59.81 and hit a high of $59.98 and a low of $58.20. Ultimately, the stock took a hit and finished the day at $1.6 per share. Royal Caribbean Group trades an average of n/a shares a day out of a total 224.34 million shares outstanding. The current moving averages are a 50-day SMA of $n/a and a 200-day SMA of $n/a. Royal Caribbean Group hit a high of $135.32 and a low of $19.25 over the last year.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price.

With its headquarters located in Miami, FL, Royal Caribbean Group employs 85,400 people. After today’s trading, the company’s market cap has fallen to $13.14 billion, a P/S of n/a, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/FCF of n/a.

