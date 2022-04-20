Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Gains 1.54% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RY - Market Data & News Trade

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares have risen 1.54%, or $1.69 per share, as on 12:15:46 est today. After Opening the Day at $111.22, 490,848 shares of Royal Bank Of Canada exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $111.97 and $110.87.

This year the company has a YTD change of 4.46%.

Royal Bank Of Canada anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Its success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so the company can help its clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, the company has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries.

