Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $101.94 Wednesday after losing $0.74 (0.72%) on volume of 657,045 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $103.04 to a low of $101.93 while Royal Bank Of Canada’s market cap now stands at $145,154,404,800.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Its success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so the company can help its clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, the company has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

