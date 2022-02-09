Roth CH II Co (ROCC) gains 3.30% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROCC - Market Data & News Trade

Ranger Oil Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: ROCC) gained to close at $30.39 Wednesday after gaining $0.97 (3.30%) on volume of 274,736 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.53 to a low of $29.21 while Roth CH II Co’s market cap now stands at $640,872,009.

About Ranger Oil Corp - Class A

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH is jointly managed by Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Its initial public offering occurred on December 10, 2020 raising approximately $115 million.

