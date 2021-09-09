Ross Stores, (ROST) falls 0.24% for September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ross Stores, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROST) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Ross Stores, opened at $114.74 before trading between $114.89 and $113.16 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Ross Stores,’s market cap fall to $40,801,036,205 on 1,989,959 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,914,343.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

