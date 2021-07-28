Root Inc - Class A (ROOT) falls 4.37% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROOT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Root Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROOT) stock fell $0.34, accounting for a 4.37% decrease. Root opened at $7.70 before trading between $7.77 and $7.25 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Root’s market cap fall to $646,484,857 on 2,901,904 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,157,157.

About Root Inc - Class A

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. Root was founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on driving behaviors, not demographics. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app. Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

