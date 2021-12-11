Rollins, (ROL) falls 1.05% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROL - Market Data & News Trade

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) shares fell 1.05%, or $0.34 per share, to close Friday at $31.91. After opening the day at $32.29, shares of Rollins, fluctuated between $32.38 and $31.73. 1,720,615 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,731,822. Friday's activity brought Rollins,’s market cap to $15,687,849,480.

Rollins, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

