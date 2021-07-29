Rogers Communications (RCI) falls 0.43% on Strong Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCI - Market Data & News Trade

Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B (NYSE: RCI), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $50.95 Wednesday after losing $0.22 (0.43%) on volume of 381,153 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $51.21 to a low of $50.60 while Rogers Communications’s market cap now stands at $20,062,678,662.

About Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Its founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. It has grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses.

Visit Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer