Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for July 6

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (NASDAQ:RMCF) has already fallen $-0.77 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.77, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has moved 11.37% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 5.45% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:39:16 est.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of January 13, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 390 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 40 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

