Rockwell Medical (RMTI) falls 1.71% to Close at $0.56 on October 6

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 1.71%, or $0.0097 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.56. After opening the day at $0.55, shares of Rockwell Medical fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.55. 296,466 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 537,764. Wednesday's activity brought Rockwell Medical’s market cap to $52,427,551.

Rockwell Medical is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan..

About Rockwell Medical Inc

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company's initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

