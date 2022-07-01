Roblox (RBLX) Climbs 5.55% on July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBLX - Market Data & News Trade

Roblox Corporation - Class A (NYSE: RBLX) has gained $1.825 (5.55%) and sits at $34.63, as of 12:10:10 est on July 1.

21,021,140 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 4.70% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.75% over the last 30 days.

Roblox is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Roblox Corporation - Class A

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

