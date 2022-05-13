RMR (The) (RMR) Rises 2.77% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMR - Market Data & News Trade

RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A (NASDAQ: RMR) shares moved 2.77%, or $0.77 per share, as on 12:06:32 est today. Since opening at $28.12, 19,131 shares of RMR (The) have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $28.55 and $27.87.

Already the company has a YTD change of 17.87%.

RMR (The) expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

