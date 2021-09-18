Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock UpdatesMarket Movers

RMR (The) (RMR) falls 0.65% to Close at $33.69 on September 17

Equities Staff  |

RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A (NASDAQ: RMR) shares fell 0.65%, or $0.22 per share, to close Friday at $33.69. After opening the day at $33.76, shares of RMR (The) fluctuated between $33.99 and $33.25. 180,688 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 170,374. Friday's activity brought RMR (The)’s market cap to $519,093,263.

RMR (The) is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts..

About RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

Visit RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union
California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law
COVID-19 Surge in Idaho Forcing Statewide Health Care Rationing
JPMorgan Launching Its First Overseas Digital Bank in United Kingdom Next Week
Federal Reserve Reviewing Ethics Policies in Wake of Prolific Trading Disclosed by Two Senior Officials
Chinese Property Developer Evergrande Not 'Too Big to Fail' — Global Times
August Retail Sales Rebound 0.7%, Surprising Economists After July Plunge
UN Report Shows COVID-19 Has Not Slowed Pace of Climate Change



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2021 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).