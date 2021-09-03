RMR (The) (RMR) drops 17.87% in Active Trading on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: RMR) stock dropped $8.19, accounting for a 17.87% decrease. RMR (The) opened at $39.10 before trading between $39.88 and $37.50 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw RMR (The)’s market cap fall to $580,108,677 on 315,517 shares -above their 30-day average of 118,580.

About RMR Group Inc (The) - Class A

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

