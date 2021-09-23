RMR Mortgage (RMRM) falls 0.56% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMRM - Market Data & News Trade

RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM) shares fell 0.56%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.65. After opening the day at $10.70, shares of RMR Mortgage fluctuated between $10.84 and $10.61. 31,988 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 23,970. Wednesday's activity brought RMR Mortgage’s market cap to $108,811,146.

About RMR Mortgage Trust

RMR Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

