RMR Mortgage (RMRM) falls 0.09% to Close at $10.97 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMRM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, RMR Mortgage Trust Inc’s (NASDAQ: RMRM) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.09% decrease. RMR Mortgage opened at $10.97 before trading between $11.17 and $10.97 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw RMR Mortgage’s market cap fall to $112,080,589 on 38,069 shares -above their 30-day average of 13,561.

About RMR Mortgage Trust

RMR Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

Visit RMR Mortgage Trust's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on RMR Mortgage Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RMR Mortgage Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores