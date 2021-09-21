RLX (RLX) falls 6.85% on Moderate Volume September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLX - Market Data & News Trade

RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX), a Beijing, Beijing, company, fell to close at $4.49 Monday after losing $0.33 (6.85%) on volume of 9,238,479 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.75 to a low of $4.46 while RLX’s market cap now stands at $4,277,258,322.

About RLX Technology Inc - ADR

RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. RLX leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. To holistically improve adult smokers' experience with its products, RLX has implemented a multi-layered development framework that encompasses accessories, interactions, applications, phase-transitions and infrastructure. RLX Technology sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

