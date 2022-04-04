RLI (RLI) Loses 2.35% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) moved 2.35% Monday.

As of 12:07:52 est, RLI sits at $110.93 and dropped $2.66 per share.

RLI has moved 9.64% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.43% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

