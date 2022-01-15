RLI (RLI) falls 0.04% for January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, RLI Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: RLI) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.04% decrease. RLI opened at $109.76 before trading between $110.42 and $108.47 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw RLI’s market cap fall to $4,981,420,001 on 98,829 shares -below their 30-day average of 108,278.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

Visit RLI Corp.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on RLI Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RLI Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles