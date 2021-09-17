Riverview (RIVE) falls 0.24% for September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RIVE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Riverview Financial Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIVE) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Riverview opened at $12.36 before trading between $12.47 and $12.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Riverview’s market cap fall to $116,743,728 on 15,385 shares -above their 30-day average of 14,189.

About Riverview Financial Corp

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

