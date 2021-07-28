Riverview Bancorp, (RVSB) falls 0.85% in Light Trading on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVSB - Market Data & News Trade

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) fell to close at $7.00 Tuesday after losing $0.06 (0.85%) on volume of 20,154 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.06 to a low of $6.97 while Riverview Bancorp,’s market cap now stands at $156,458,645.

About Riverview Bancorp, Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020, it is the parent company of the 97-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

