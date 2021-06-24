RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) gains 0.3270% for June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RIV - Market Data & News Trade

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: RIV) shares gained 0.3270% to end trading Wednesday at $18.42 per share - a net change of $0.06. Shares traded between $18.45 and $18.36 throughout the day.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) is a closed-end fund designed to opportunistically invest in closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seeks to provide: Attractive monthly current income and the potential for capital appreciation Access to a diversified portfolio of closed-end and exchange-traded funds representing a wide array of underlying asset classes The potential to benefit from unique alpha* opportunities in the closed-end fund market Opportunistic use of leverage in order to potentially capitalize at times on market dislocations Shareholder vote for conversion during calendar year 2021 Active portfolio management by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC ("RiverNorth"), a leading closed-end fund investor

Visit RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer