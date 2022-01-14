Rite Aid (RAD) falls 0.08% for January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAD - Market Data & News Trade

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 0.08%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $12.53. After opening the day at $12.53, shares of Rite Aid fluctuated between $12.82 and $12.44. 2,844,990 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,075,703. Thursday's activity brought Rite Aid’s market cap to $698,950,640.

Rite Aid is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 53100 people.

About Rite Aid Corp.

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

