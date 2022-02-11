Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) falls 2.43% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBA - Market Data & News Trade

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) shares fell 2.43%, or $1.43 per share, to close Friday at $57.39. After opening the day at $58.81, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers fluctuated between $59.09 and $57.04. 508,932 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 573,133. Friday's activity brought Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s market cap to $6,351,499,194.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers is headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, and employs more than 2200 people.

About Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company, oQering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer o ers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certi cation; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace o ering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty o ering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also o ers sector-speciGc solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment Snancing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services.

Visit Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles