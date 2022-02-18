RISE Education Cayman (REDU) soared 39.71% on Strong Volume February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REDU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: REDU) stock soared $0.27, accounting for a 39.71% increase. RISE Education Cayman opened at $0.68 before trading between $0.96 and $0.68 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw RISE Education Cayman’s market cap rise to $53,658,761 on 6,334,316 shares -above their 30-day average of 774,126.

About RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ('ELT') provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the 'subject-based learning' philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, and other complementary products, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers.

Visit RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles