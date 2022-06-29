Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Falls 7.46% on June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange riot - Market Data & News Trade

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has fallen $0.355 (7.46%) and sits at $4.41, as of 12:08:42 est on June 29.

5,999,375 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 6.48% over the last 5 days and shares fell 34.25% over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Riot Blockchain Inc

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

