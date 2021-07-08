Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) gains 0.0280% for July 07

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange riot - Market Data & News Trade

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 0.0280% to end trading Wednesday at $35.44 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $36.95 and $34.96 throughout the day.

About Riot Blockchain Inc

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

