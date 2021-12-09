Financial Markets by TradingView

Rio Tinto (RIO) falls 0.44% to Close at $63.88 on December 8

Today, Rio Tinto plc - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: RIO) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 0.44% decrease. Rio Tinto opened at $63.76 before trading between $63.97 and $63.47 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Rio Tinto’s market cap fall to $104,130,785,956 on 2,545,638 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,759,662.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

