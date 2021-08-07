Rimini Street (RMNI) falls 2.16% to Close at $8.14 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMNI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Rimini Street Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: RMNI) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 2.16% decrease. Rimini Street opened at $8.37 before trading between $8.37 and $8.03 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Rimini Street’s market cap fall to $694,065,240 on 361,281 shares -below their 30-day average of 410,998.

About Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider.

