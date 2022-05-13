Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Rises 5.56% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REPX - Market Data & News

Today Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (NYSE: REPX) is trading 5.56% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:55 est, was $23.92. Riley Exploration Permian has risen $1.26 over the previous day’s close.

5,520 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Riley Exploration Permian has a YTD change of 20.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Riley Exploration Permian Inc.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs, in the Permian Basin.

