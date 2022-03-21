Richmond Mutual (RMBI) Loses 2.74% on March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ: RMBI) is trading 2.74% down.

The latest price, as of 11:14:30 est, was $17.02. Richmond Mutual has moved $0.48 over the previous day’s close.

1,113 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Richmond Mutual has a YTD change of 9.66%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

